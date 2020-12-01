Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 534-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 534-unit self-storage facility located at 13608 Galm Road in northwest San Antonio. Almost all of the units at the 66,338-square-foot facility feature climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer, in the transaction. The buyer, New York City-based Andover Properties LLC, will operate the facility under its trade name Storage King USA.