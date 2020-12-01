REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 534-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 534-unit self-storage facility located at 13608 Galm Road in northwest San Antonio. Almost all of the units at the 66,338-square-foot facility feature climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer, in the transaction. The buyer, New York City-based Andover Properties LLC, will operate the facility under its trade name Storage King USA.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  