Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 54,095 SF Self-Storage Facility Near Des Moines

URBANDALE, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an Urban Heights Storage facility in Urbandale near Des Moines for an undisclosed price. The 54,095-square-foot self-storage property, built in 2020, features 257 climate-controlled units, 95 drive-up units, 51 indoor units and 28 parking spaces. George Kondracke, Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe of Marcus & Millichap, in partnership with Brad Vander Linden of The Linden Co., represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not provided.