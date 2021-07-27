REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 547-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

KUTZTOWN, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 546-unit self-storage portfolio in the Eastern Pennsylvania city of Kutztown. The portfolio consists of two existing facilities totaling 22,243 net rentable square feet across 131 climate- and non-climate-controlled units, as well as a development site for which 148 climate-controlled and 268 non-climate-controlled units have been proposed. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investment groups based in Eastern Pennsylvania that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews