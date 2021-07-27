Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 547-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

KUTZTOWN, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 546-unit self-storage portfolio in the Eastern Pennsylvania city of Kutztown. The portfolio consists of two existing facilities totaling 22,243 net rentable square feet across 131 climate- and non-climate-controlled units, as well as a development site for which 148 climate-controlled and 268 non-climate-controlled units have been proposed. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investment groups based in Eastern Pennsylvania that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.