EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Storage Mall, a 548-unit self-storage facility in East Syracuse. The site spans 7.5 acres and is situated adjacent to Syracuse International Airport, and the facility totals 57,775 net rentable square feet of space. Matt Junkin, Kevin Bledsoe and Jared Houck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.