REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 55-Room Hotel in Alvin, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

ALVIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 55-room La Quinta Inn & Suites Hotel in Alvin, located south of Houston. The Wyndham-branded property was built on 1.4 acres in 2009 and offers a pool, fitness center, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Andrew Frosch and Joseph Manuel of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as supporting brokers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  