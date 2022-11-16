Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 55-Room Hotel in Alvin, Texas

ALVIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 55-room La Quinta Inn & Suites Hotel in Alvin, located south of Houston. The Wyndham-branded property was built on 1.4 acres in 2009 and offers a pool, fitness center, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Andrew Frosch and Joseph Manuel of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as supporting brokers.