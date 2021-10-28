Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 553-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Storage Place, a 553-unit self-storage facility located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The property spans approximately 74,000 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Karr also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.