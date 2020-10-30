REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 55,867 SF Retail Property in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Skillman Centre, a 55,867-square-foot retail property in North Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1982. Joe Santelli of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Skillman Centre was 66 percent leased at the time of sale.

