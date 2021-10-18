Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 563-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Apublix Self Storage, a 563-unit facility in Oklahoma City. The property encompasses 83,960 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space. Bryan Quaschnick, Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.