Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 564-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Midlothian, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lakeridge Self Storage, a 564-unit facility located in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian. The property, which totals 59,517 net rentable square feet, was built in 2005 and expanded by roughly 20 percent in recent years. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the deal. The duo also procured the buyer, an Austin-based investment group that plans to renovate the facility.

