Jacksonville Crossing was 67 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar Tree, Baja California Grill, Cricket Wireless and Five Below.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 56,401 SF Jacksonville Crossing Shopping Center in Alabama

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Jacksonville Crossing, a 56,401-square-foot shopping center located at 1555 Pelham Road S in Jacksonville, a city in northeast Alabama. The sales price was not disclosed.

Philip Levy and Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and secured the buyer, both of which are private investors that requested anonymity. Eddie Greenhalgh served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Alabama for the transaction.

Situated about 36 miles from Talladega Superspeedway, Jacksonville Crossing was 67 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar Tree, Baja California Grill, Cricket Wireless and Five Below, which recently signed a new 10-year lease at the center.

