SPRING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 5,677-square-foot retail building in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The building is located along the I-45 corridor and is leased to breakfast eatery IHOP, which has 15 years remaining on its lease. John Paine of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, metro Atlanta-based investment firm Greenleaf Property Management, in the transaction. Paine also procured the buyer, a California-based 1031 exchange investor.