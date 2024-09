MABANK, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Pego Self Storage, a 568-unit facility in Mabank, about 55 miles southeast of Dallas. The complex consists of 12 buildings that span 72,262 net rentable square feet of space, including drive-up and climate-controlled units. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local owner-operator, in the transaction and procured the Austin-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.