Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 57-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Bonham, Texas

BONHAM, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of X Extreme Storage, a 57-unit self-storage facility in Bonham, about 75 miles northeast of Dallas. The facility spans 61,560 net rentable square feet, and individual units measure 25 by 45 feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the Texas-based buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.