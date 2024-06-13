Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 57,040 SF Self-Storage Property in Beach Park, Illinois

BEACH PARK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Self Storage of Beach Park, a 57,050-square-foot self-storage property in Beach Park, a city in northeast Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. Completed in 2021, the asset features 197 non-climate-controlled units and 250 climate-controlled units within three single-story buildings. Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, Extra Space Storage. The property will be rebranded as Storage Express.