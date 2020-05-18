REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 571-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Portfolio in Texarkana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a two-property, 571-unit self-storage portfolio operated by Pennsylvania-based REIT CubeSmart in Texarkana, a city located near the Texas-Arkansas border. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Florida-based limited liability company, in the transaction. A California-based buyer purchased the portfolio, which consists of 85,656 net rentable square feet, for an undisclosed price.

