EL PASO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 5,798-square-foot retail building located at 12312 Eastlake Blvd. in El Paso that is leased to Firestone on a triple-net basis. The building was constructed on 1.3 acres in 2023. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor-McMinn Retail Group in Atlanta represented the seller in the all-cash transaction. The buyer was a California-based 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity.