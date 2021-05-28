REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 58-Room Best Western Hotel in Roanoke, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

ROANOKE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 58-room Best Western Roanoke Inn & Suites in Roanoke, located north of Fort Worth in Denton County. Andrew Frosch, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Gomes and Miller also procured the buyer, another private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

