Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 580-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Troy, Texas

TROY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Trojan Self Storage, a 580-unit facility in Troy, located south of Waco in Central Texas. The facility spans 87,480 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.