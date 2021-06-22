REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 58,418 SF Industrial Building in Brownsville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 58,418-square-foot industrial building located on 5.3 acres in the South Texas city of Brownsville. The property was triple net leased to textile recycling company Martex Fiber at the time of sale. Adam Abushagur and Tyler Sharp of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a California-based private investor. Both parties involved in the transaction requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews