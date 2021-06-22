Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 58,418 SF Industrial Building in Brownsville, Texas

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 58,418-square-foot industrial building located on 5.3 acres in the South Texas city of Brownsville. The property was triple net leased to textile recycling company Martex Fiber at the time of sale. Adam Abushagur and Tyler Sharp of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a California-based private investor. Both parties involved in the transaction requested anonymity.