Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 59-Unit Multifamily Property in Ewing, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

EWING, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Luxe at Ewing Station, a 59-unit multifamily property in Ewing, located outside of Trenton. The complex is located within a mile of Ewing Town Center, an 80-acre mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Motors plant. Chez Eider and Jason Petrick of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

