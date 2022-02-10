Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 59,070 SF Office Building in Plantation, Florida

PLANTATION, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.7 million sale of Plantation Corporate Center, a 59,070-square-foot office property located in Plantation. Alex Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Germany-based Rüger Holding. Zylberglait and Crocchiola of Marcus & Millichap also represented the buyer, Coral Springs, Fla.-based MMB Commercial Properties Co. Inc.

Plantation Corporate Center was built in 1985 and renovated in 2019. The property was 88 percent leased at the time of sale. Located at 2 S. University Drive on 3.2 acres, the property is situated on a signalized corner of West Broward Boulevard and South University Drive. The property is also located directly across from Westfield Broward Mall.