REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 59,070 SF Office Building in Plantation, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Plantation Corporate Center

Plantation Corporate Center was built in 1985 and renovated in 2019.

PLANTATION, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.7 million sale of Plantation Corporate Center, a 59,070-square-foot office property located in Plantation. Alex Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Germany-based Rüger Holding. Zylberglait and Crocchiola of Marcus & Millichap also represented the buyer, Coral Springs, Fla.-based MMB Commercial Properties Co. Inc.

Plantation Corporate Center was built in 1985 and renovated in 2019. The property was 88 percent leased at the time of sale. Located at 2 S. University Drive on 3.2 acres, the property is situated on a signalized corner of West Broward Boulevard and South University Drive. The property is also located directly across from Westfield Broward Mall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  