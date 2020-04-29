Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 5,967 SF Net-Leased Retail Asset in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.7 million sale of a 5,967-square-foot retail asset in Wilkes-Barre, approximately 65 miles north of Allentown. Located at 989 Schechter Drive, the freestanding property is net-leased to Chick-Fil-A. Derrick Dougherty and Mark Krantz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.