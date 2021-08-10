Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 597-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

TOMBALL, TEXAS ­— Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 597-unit facility located in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. The property sits was built on 5.5 acres in 1998, consists of 70,100 net rentable square feet and features a relatively even mix of climate- and non-climate-controlled space. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family trust, in the transaction. A California-based corporation purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.