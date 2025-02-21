Friday, February 21, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6.1-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 6.1-acre industrial outdoor storage facility (IOS) in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The building at 12825 Upland Way was completed in 2021 and was fully leased at the time of sale to EquipmentShare, a provider of construction solutions. Peter Bauman and Tivon Moffitt of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a REIT, in the deal. Nick Geaneotes and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap procured the New York-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Stephen Fillipo of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal through a national credit union.

