Thursday, March 30, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Bed Seniors Housing Property in Shawnee, Oklahoma

by Taylor Williams

SHAWNEE, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Belfair of Shawnee, a 60-bed seniors housing property located on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City. The 31,000-square-foot property was built in 2013 and offers memory care services. Rod Llanos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Steve Greer of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record .

