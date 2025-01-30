Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Room Black Forest Lodge in Big Bear Lake, California

BIG BEAR LAKE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Black Forest Lodge, a hotel located at 41121 Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Christian Apt, Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Skyler Cooper of the Miller-Gomes Hotel team at Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal. Mario Alvarez of Marcus & Millichap assisted with the transaction, while Tony Solomon of Marcus & Millichap served as the firm’s broker of record in California.

Spanning 2.9 acres, Black Forest Lodge features 60 rooms, 2,300 square feet of retail space, a heated pool, spa, sports courts and RV parking. The property has been family-owned since 1976.