Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Metroplex Suburbs

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Dallas Duplex Portfolio, a collection of 30 duplex buildings that are located across southern suburbs of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Specifically, the buildings, which were constructed between 1983 and 2000 and total 60 two-bedroom units, are located in DeSoto, Ennis, Mansfield and Glenn Heights. Chris Pearson, Bard Hoover, Nick Fluellen and Garret Nelson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Vault Cap. The sales price was not disclosed.

