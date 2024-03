HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Rosslyn Heights Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily complex in northwest Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1985 and offers two-bedroom units and a playground. Kyle Devillier, Gregory Austin, Travis Austin and Jackson Hart of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.