Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 603-Room Hotel Portfolio in Texas, New Mexico

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

TownePlace-Suites-by-Marriott-Fort-Worth

Pictured is the 128-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Fort Worth, one of six hotels in the recently sold portfolio.

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of six hotels totaling 603 rooms in Texas and New Mexico, with the majority of the properties being located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The DFW hotels consist of a 173-room, dual-branded Home2Suites and Tru by Hilton in Euless; a 120-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in downtown Fort Worth; a 128-room TownePlace Suites by Marriot in Fort Worth; and a 91-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Colleyville. The portfolio also included a 91-room Hampton Inn in Santa Fe, N.M. All of the hotels were built within the last four years. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the locally based seller, ICON Lodging, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, New York City-based MCR Hotels.

