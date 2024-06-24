Monday, June 24, 2024
4535-E-Broadway-Rd-Phoenix-AZ
Smart Pest Solutions occupies the 6,039-square-foot office and industrial facility at 4535 E. Broadway Road in Phoenix.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6,039 SF Office/Industrial Property in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of an office and industrial property in Phoenix. Matt Hamblin acquired the asset for $1.9 million. Doug Fielding Jr. of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal.

Located at 4535 E. Broadway Road within Cotton Business Center, the facility offers 6,039 square feet of fully air-conditioned space, 16-foot clear heights, a 14-foot drive-up roll-up door, a lobby, various office sizes, a bullpen area, a server room, a break area, two ADA restrooms and skylights for natural light.

Smart Pest Solutions occupies the space in an 80 percent office and 20 percent warehouse layout.

