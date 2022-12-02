Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 604-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Beeville, Texas

BEEVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Security Mini Storage, a 604-unit self-storage facility in Beeville, about 100 miles south of San Antonio. The facility, which consists of 21 buildings on a 5.9-acre site, spans 74,800 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the Nevada-based seller in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a Colorado-based limited liability company that closed on the asset via a 1031 exchange. Both parties requested anonymity. Security Mini Storage was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.