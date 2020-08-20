Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60,896 SF Retail Asset Leased to ShopRite on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 60,896-square-foot retail asset in the Long Island city of Uniondale that is net-leased to grocer ShopRite. The sales price was $19.5 million. Barry Wolfe and Glen Kunofsky of Marcus & Millichap’s Manhattan office represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Brad Nathanson of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division in Philadelphia procured the buyer. Michael Helpern and Christopher Marks in Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation’s (MMCC) Manhattan office arranged acquisition financing for the buyer through a regional bank.