REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60,896 SF Retail Asset Leased to ShopRite on Long Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 60,896-square-foot retail asset in the Long Island city of Uniondale that is net-leased to grocer ShopRite. The sales price was $19.5 million. Barry Wolfe and Glen Kunofsky of Marcus & Millichap’s Manhattan office represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Brad Nathanson of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division in Philadelphia procured the buyer. Michael Helpern and Christopher Marks in Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation’s (MMCC) Manhattan office arranged acquisition financing for the buyer through a regional bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  