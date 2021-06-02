Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 61-Room Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Comfort Inn & Suites IAH Bush Airport East, a 61-room hotel located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Andrew Frosch, Louis Dan, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.