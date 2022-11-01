REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 618-Unit Dove Valley Outdoor Storage in Englewood, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

Dove Valley Outdoor Storage in Englewood, Colo., offers 157 self-storage units, 391 outdoor parking spaces and 70 covered RV parking spots.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Dove Valley Outdoor Storage, a 618-unit self-storage, boat and RV storage facility in Englewood. A local partnership group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a national private equity group, in the deal.

Originally built in 2014 on 11 acres, Dove Valley Outdoor Storage features 157 self-storage units, 391 outdoor storage spaces and 70 covered RV storage spots.

