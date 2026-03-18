Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 61,982 SF Shopping Center in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Huntwick Village, a 61,982-square-foot shopping center in northwest Houston. Built in 1980, the center is home to tenants such as Krazy Seafood, Jinya Ramen Bar, Jawhealth Dental, Sena Pharmacy, Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant and Da’ Town Sports Bar & Lounge. Scott Abeel and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private owner, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, a private equity firm. Both parties were Houston-based entities that requested anonymity.

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