Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 625-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Bear Creek Boat & RV Storage, a 625-unit self-storage facility located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The property consists of 14 buildings on a 15.4-acre site totaling 287,804 net rentable square feet. The facility also includes 15 outdoor storage spaces for boats and RVs. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Both parties were Texas-based limited liability companies that requested anonymity.