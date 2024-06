CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Access Storage, a 626-unit self-storage facility in Corpus Christi. The property was built in 2003 and spans 83,223 net rentable square feet. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe, Luke Sullivan and Nathan Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the Texas broker of record.