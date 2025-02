HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Beechnut Village, a 62,990-square-foot shopping center in West Houston. Ethnic grocer La Michoacana anchors the center, which was fully leased to 15 tenants at the time of sale. Scott Abeel and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Jamie Safier of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $7.5 million in acquisition financing for the deal.