Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 63-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Greenkey Storage — Pasadena, a 63-unit self-storage facility located near Gulf Freeway and the Sam Houston Tollway on the east side of Houston. The facility spans 18,060 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were Houston-based limited liability companies that requested anonymity.





