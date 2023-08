ROCKPORT, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Affordable Mini Storage, a 63-unit self-storage facility in Rockport, located just north of Corpus Christi. The three-building facility was constructed in 2018. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction, and Sean Delaney, also with Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.