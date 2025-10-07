Tuesday, October 7, 2025
EZ Storage in Plymouth totals 73,450 net rentable square feet.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 635-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Plymouth, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

PLYMOUTH, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of EZ Storage, a 635-unit self-storage facility in the western Detroit suburb of Plymouth. Completed in December 2022, the climate-controlled property totals 73,450 net rentable square feet. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe of Marcus & Millichap, in association with Paul Kerber, Marcus & Millichap’s Michigan broker of record, represented the seller, an entity doing business as EZ Storage Plymouth Twp LLC. The buyer was not disclosed.

