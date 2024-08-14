Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 63,500 SF Arts Industrial Park in Olympia, Washington

OLYMPIA, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Arts Industrial Park, an industrial property in Olympia, about midway between the Seattle/Tacoma area and the Pacific Coast. A partnership sold the asset to a value-add syndicator buyer for $4.8 million.

Located at 6221 Rich Road SE, Arts Industrial Park features 63,500 square feet of industrial space. The buyer plans to spend $1 million on renovations and improvements to the property.

Matthew Herman and RJ Vara of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the transaction.