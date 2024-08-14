Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 63,500 SF Arts Industrial Park in Olympia, Washington

Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Arts Industrial Park in Olympia, Wash., features 62,500 square feet of industrial space.
OLYMPIA, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Arts Industrial Park, an industrial property in Olympia, about midway between the Seattle/Tacoma area and the Pacific Coast. A partnership sold the asset to a value-add syndicator buyer for $4.8 million.

Located at 6221 Rich Road SE, Arts Industrial Park features 63,500 square feet of industrial space. The buyer plans to spend $1 million on renovations and improvements to the property.

Matthew Herman and RJ Vara of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the transaction.

