Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 64,418 SF Self-Storage Development Site in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 64,418-square-foot self-storage development site in New Haven. The site is fully approved for the development of a four-story facility that will feature 45,525 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space across 456 units. Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.





