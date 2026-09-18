Friday, September 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 645-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 645-unit self-storage facility in San Antonio. CubeSmart previously operated the facility, which was built on a 10.6-acre site on the city’s southwest side in 2023 and spans 115,240 net rentable square feet. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a New Jersey-based limited liability company, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Public Storage, which has rebranded the property. The facility was 89 percent occupied at the time of sale.

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