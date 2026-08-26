Wednesday, August 26, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 645-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 645-unit self-storage facility in San Antonio. CubeSmart manages the facility, which sits on a 10.6-acre site on the city’s southwest side and spans 115,240 net rentable square feet. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a New Jersey-based limited liability company, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Public Storage, which will rebrand and assume operation of the property. The facility was 89 percent occupied at the time of sale.

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