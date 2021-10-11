Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 64,736 SF Shopping Center in Jacksonville

Located at 8299 W Beaver St., Marietta Square is anchored by Rowe’s IGA Supermarket and includes tenants such as Family Dollar and AutoZone.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Marietta Square, a 64,736-square-foot grocery store-anchored shopping center in Jacksonville. The sales price was $5.8 million.

Drew Kristol, Kirk Olson, Chad Atwood and Simon Grigoryan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity affiliated with Miami-based Saglo Development Corp., and the buyer, a Jacksonville-based private investor.

Built in 1991, Marietta Square is anchored by Rowe’s IGA Supermarket and fully leased to tenants such as Family Dollar and AutoZone. Located at 8299 W Beaver St., the property is situated about 9.5 miles from downtown Jacksonville and 29.1 miles from Jacksonville Beach.