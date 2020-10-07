Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 65-Room Comfort Inn Hotel Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Worth West, a 65-room hotel located on the western outskirts of Fort Worth in White Settlement. The property was built in 2014. Chris Gomes, Joseph Jaques and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the Dallas-based seller in the transaction. Gomes also procured the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.