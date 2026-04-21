Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 650-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Fresno, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FRESNO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of GuardBox Storage, a 650-unit self-storage facility in Fresno, a southern suburb of Houston. Built on 8.3 acres in 2005, GuardBox Storage comprises 129,493 net rentable square feet across 320 climate-controlled units, 231 non-climate-controlled units, 55 covered parking spaces, 43 uncovered parking spaces and one climatized office space. Dave Knobler, Mixson Staffel, Adam Schlosser and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Texas-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The group also procured the buyer, MyPlace Self Storage.

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