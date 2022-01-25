Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 651-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Portland, Connecticut

PORTLAND, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Stor U Self Storage, a 651-unit facility in Portland, located in Middlesex County in the central part of the state. The facility comprises 68,774 net rentable square feet across 528 climate-controlled units, 122 non-climate-controlled units and one commercial space. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Susan Bands of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.