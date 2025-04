CHINO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 14251 Fern Ave. in Chino. An individual/personal trust sold the asset to an undisclosed owner-user for $2.5 million. Built in 2006, the 6,528-square-foot standalone property features an upgraded roof. Mir Ali, Drew Wetherholt and Kevin Struve of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.